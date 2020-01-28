Cleaves Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl reiterated a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teekay Tankers with a $30.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.74 and a one-year low of $7.20. Currently, Teekay Tankers has an average volume of 1.63M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment.