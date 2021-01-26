Cleaves Securities Remains a Sell on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) on January 19 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Star Bulk Carriers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping with a $25.08 average price target.

Eagle Bulk Shipping’s market cap is currently $265M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EGLE in relation to earlier this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.