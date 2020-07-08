Cleaves Securities Remains a Hold on Tsakos Energy (TNP)

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Hold rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.84, close to its 52-week low of $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Tsakos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $23.85 and a one-year low of $8.51. Currently, Tsakos Energy has an average volume of 264.2K.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.