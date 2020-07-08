Cleaves Securities Remains a Buy on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), with a price target of $7.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Ocean Group with a $6.85 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Golden Ocean Group has an average volume of 392.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.