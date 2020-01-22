Cleaves Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF)

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF), with a price target of NOK84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.08, close to its 52-week high of $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avance Gas Holding with a $9.34 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.53 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, Avance Gas Holding has an average volume of 2,669.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.