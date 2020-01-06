Cleaves Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) today and set a price target of $4.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golden Ocean Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Bulk Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.53.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGLE in relation to earlier this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.