Cleaves Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on International Seaways (INSW)

In a report issued on October 13, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Hold rating on International Seaways (INSW), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.80, close to its 52-week low of $13.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.75.

Based on International Seaways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $64.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.52 million.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.