Cleaves Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) on August 14 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Star Bulk Carriers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.09 and a one-year low of $3.86. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers has an average volume of 593.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.