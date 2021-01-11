Cleaves Securities Keeps Their Sell Rating on Hafnia (HFIAF)

In a report issued on January 9, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Hafnia (HFIAF), with a price target of NOK9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Hafnia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.06.

Based on Hafnia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and net profit of $373K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $188 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.56 million.

Hafnia Ltd is a shipping company. It provides transportation of oil and oil products and also owns and operates oil product tankers. It offers fleet and bunkers services. The group operates through four segments namely LR2 Product Tankers, LR1 Product Tankers, MR Product Tankers, and Handy segment. It generates maximum revenue from the MR Product Tankers segment.