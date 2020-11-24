Cleaves Securities Downgrades FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Sell

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities downgraded FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Sell, with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

FLEX LNG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.16.

Based on FLEX LNG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.75 million and GAAP net loss of $6.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.92 million.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.