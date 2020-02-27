Clearway Energy (CWEN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearway Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on Clearway Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and net profit of $39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a GAAP net loss of $68 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets.