Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.40, close to its 52-week high of $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Clearway Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Clearway Energy’s market cap is currently $5.71B and has a P/E ratio of 65.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.56.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.