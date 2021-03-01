Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 71.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearway Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $35.00.

Based on Clearway Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $332 million and net profit of $32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296 million and had a net profit of $39 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.