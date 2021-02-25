Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.23 and a one-year low of $16.12. Currently, Clearway Energy has an average volume of 816.5K.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.