Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) on January 15 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.70, close to its 52-week high of $20.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.95 and a one-year low of $12.04. Currently, Clearway Energy has an average volume of 171.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets.