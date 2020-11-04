Clearwater Paper (CLW) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.62, close to its 52-week high of $42.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Silgan Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearwater Paper with a $50.00 average price target.

Based on Clearwater Paper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $481 million and net profit of $22.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $452 million and had a GAAP net loss of $400K.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products, or retail products, and away-from-home tissue products, or non-retail products, and parent rolls. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produce and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard. The company was founded on December 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.