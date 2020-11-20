ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 49.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ClearSign Combustion with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.11 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, ClearSign Combustion has an average volume of 156.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. The company was founded by Richard F. Rutkowski, David B. Goodson, and Geoffrey D. Osler on January 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.