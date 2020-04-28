Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.14 and a one-year low of $0.57. Currently, Clearside Biomedical has an average volume of 694K.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.