Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $3.33 average price target.

Based on Clearside Biomedical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSD in relation to earlier this year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

