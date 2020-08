Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Based on Clearside Biomedical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.1 million and GAAP net loss of $2.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSD in relation to earlier this year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.