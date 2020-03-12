Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 31.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Clearside Biomedical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.64 million.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.