Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $7.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearside Biomedical’s market cap is currently $173.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.