Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Clearside Biomedical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.94 million and GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30K and had a GAAP net loss of $21.64 million.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.