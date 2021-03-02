Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, implying a 96.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical’s market cap is currently $189.2M and has a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSD in relation to earlier this year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.