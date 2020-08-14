ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ClearPoint Neuro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.12 million and GAAP net loss of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.22 million.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of innovative platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. It conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform is comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.