ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Initiated with a Buy at B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 43.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ClearPoint Neuro with a $10.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.33 and a one-year low of $2.86. Currently, ClearPoint Neuro has an average volume of 27.22K.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of innovative platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. It conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform is comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.