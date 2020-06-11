Clearfield (CLFD) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report issued on June 8, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Clearfield (CLFD), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Clearfield has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.90 and a one-year low of $8.32. Currently, Clearfield has an average volume of 28.75K.

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.