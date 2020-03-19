Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Hold, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and Dish Network.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Christopher William Eccleshare, the CEO of CCO bought 22,500 shares for a total of $26,100.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments.