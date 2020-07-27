Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $1.90 average price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $551 million and GAAP net loss of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $587 million and had a GAAP net loss of $164 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

