Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $2.25 average price target, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $541 million and GAAP net loss of $32.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $27.1 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.