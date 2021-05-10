Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47, close to its 52-week high of $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, National Cinemedia, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.35, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Clear Channel Outdoor’s market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.