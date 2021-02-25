Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.07, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.20 price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448 million and GAAP net loss of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a GAAP net loss of $215 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

