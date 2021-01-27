Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.78.

The company has a one-year high of $2.91 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average volume of 2.35M.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.