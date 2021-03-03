Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $2.07 average price target.

Clear Channel Outdoor’s market cap is currently $860.9M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

