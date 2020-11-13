Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 42.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.50, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.10 price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448 million and GAAP net loss of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a GAAP net loss of $215 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.