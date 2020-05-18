Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Dolby Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clear Channel Outdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.83, a 93.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.90 price target.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $551 million and GAAP net loss of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $587 million and had a GAAP net loss of $164 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.