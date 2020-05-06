Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Dolby Laboratories.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and net profit of $27.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $748 million and had a net profit of $25.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Christopher William Eccleshare, the CEO of CCO bought 22,500 shares for a total of $26,100.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.