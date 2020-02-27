Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clear Channel Outdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.76 and a one-year low of $1.97. Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average volume of 1.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Christopher William Eccleshare, the CEO of CCO bought 22,500 shares for a total of $26,100.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.