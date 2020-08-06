Clean Harbors (CLH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Oppenheimer gave Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Harbors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.80, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Clean Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $859 million and net profit of $11.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $781 million and had a net profit of $976K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.