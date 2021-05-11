Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Needham analyst Vikram Bagri initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.78.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Energy Fuels is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.96 million and GAAP net loss of $2.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.01 million and had a net profit of $1.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLNE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mitchell Pratt, the COO and Secretary of CLNE bought 60,000 shares for a total of $82,200.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.