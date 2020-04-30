Clarus Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #277 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLANG Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.99.

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.31 million and net profit of $380.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.1 million.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.