Clarus Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- August 28, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson reiterated a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) today and set a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.38, which is a 294.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 245K.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

