Clarus Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- June 12, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #323 out of 6667 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.76 average price target, implying a 362.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.72 million and GAAP net loss of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 million and had a net profit of $1.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts