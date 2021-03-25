Clarus Thinks Ionic Brands’ Stock is Going to Recover

Ionic Brands (IONKF) received a Buy rating and a C$0.45 price target from Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #176 out of 7400 analysts.

Ionic Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.36.

Ionic Brands’ market cap is currently $4.85M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.32.

Ionic Brands Corp. is a minerals company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include Forge Lake and Pigeon River. The company was founded on October 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.