Clarus Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ionic Brands (IONKF)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on Ionic Brands (IONKF) yesterday and set a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.13, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionic Brands with a $0.45 average price target.

Based on Ionic Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.92 million and GAAP net loss of $536.7K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.69 million.

Ionic Brands Corp. is a minerals company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include Forge Lake and Pigeon River. The company was founded on October 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.