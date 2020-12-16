Clarus Reiterates a Buy Rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson reiterated a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.63.

Atkinson has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #287 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.90 and a one-year low of $0.89. Currently, Greenbrook Tms has an average volume of 3,389.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.