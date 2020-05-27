Clarus Maintains a Buy Rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #328 out of 6641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLANG Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.73.

The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 312K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLGWF in relation to earlier this year.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.