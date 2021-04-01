Clarus Keeps a Buy Rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBNH)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55, equals to its 52-week low of $11.55.

Atkinson has an average return of 45.8% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #192 out of 7415 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.63, which is a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook Tms’ market cap is currently $156M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 68.29.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.