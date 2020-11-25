Clarus Believes Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.78, close to its 52-week high of $0.91.

Atkinson has an average return of 53.9% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #295 out of 7117 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.16.

The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 50.88K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.