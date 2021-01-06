Clarivate Analytics (CCC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Clarivate Analytics (CCC) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.49, close to its 52-week high of $33.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clarivate Analytics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clarivate Analytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and GAAP net loss of $37.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $10.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Its solutions include scientific and research, patent intelligence and compliance standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence and trademark, domain and brand protection. The company product portfolio includes Life Science, Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. It helps clients to reduce the time from new ideas to life changing innovations. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.